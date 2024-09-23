Bhopal: PWD Officers To Study Best Practices Of NHAI, Maharashtra, Telangana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To study innovative and best practices in different segments of construction work, the public works department (PWD) has decided to send three squads of officers to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) office (Delhi), Maharashtra and Telangana. During their study tour, the officers will study quality of construction works, control arrangement, construction technique, working style, monitoring of progress, financial management etc.

People aware of the development said that PWD has given the permission to three teams of officers to visit the respective areas. The direction comes in wake of directives given by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a review meeting held on January 12.

The teams of officials after returning from the study tour will give a presentation before PWD minister Rakesh Singh and department senior officers about the things they have learnt during their visit and the best practices that could be implemented in Madhya Pradesh. During their visit to Maharashtra, Telangana and NHAI Office in Delhi, the officers will find out the number of engineers engaged to carry out the construction project worth Rs 10,000 crores.

“There are many districts in Madhya Pradesh where there is only an executive engineer to carry out the work worth crores of rupees. For instance, construction works worth around Rs 20,000 crores are underway in Ujjain under a single executive engineer. Like Ujjain, there are some other districts in the state where only one executive engineer is posted,” said a senior officer of PWD while talking to Free Press. The officer further said that on receiving the report from the visiting teams that a certain number of engineers are needed to oversee big works then it is likely that the government here may also engage more engineers in such huge projects in the state.