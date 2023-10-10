Bhopal: Punjab CM Mann In MP For Two Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann will hold rallies and public meetings in Rewa on Tuesday and Wednesday, an Aam Aadmi Party leader said here on Monday.

After the formal announcement of the Assembly election by the ECI on Monday, the political parties have started their exercise to attract voters. The AAP is focusing on Vidhyan region.

Earlier, AAP national convener and CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and CM Mann had addressed a public meeting in the region. Party national joint secretary Pankaj Singh said that the party is all set to contest elections on all 230 assembly seats in the state.

On Tuesday, Mann and Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak will hold a meeting in Churhat and will attend a road show in Rewa. On Wednesday, public meetings and road shows will be organised in Sirmaur of Rewa and in Mauganj.

Read Also Bhopal: Sunil Kumar Is BSNL Chief General Manager Of MP Telecom Circle

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)