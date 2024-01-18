Bhopal: Pune Architect Showcases Rama’s Southeast Asian Connect

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tale of Ram-Ravana is not confined to the Indian subcontinent but is a part of the ancient culture of at least three Southeast Asian countries—Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand. An exhibition ‘Pride of Ancient Greater India’, showcasing how these three countries have beautifully woven the ancient Indian epic into their cultural fabric from the first to the thirteenth centuries, began at Birla Museum in the city on Thursday.

Maps showing ancient trade routes that connected South India with Southeast Asia are also on display. The exhibition, curated by BK Lokhande of Birla Museum, will remain open to the public till January 25 from 10 am to 5 pm. The exhibition includes 110 photographs clicked by an architect Ujjwala Anand Palsuley from Pune. She is the founder of a heritage conservation society called Samrachana and also a Southeast Asian temple architecture expert.

The photographs delving into the rich cultural tapestry of Cambodia, Thailand and Indonesia through the lens of the timeless Ramayana have been showcased in 40 panels. Palsuley's extensive research and visually stunning photographs offer a unique perspective on the diverse interpretations of the Ramayana across Southeast Asia.

Angkor Wat in Cambodia which is the world’s largest religious structure was originally a Vishnu Temple. “The exhibition aims to foster cultural understanding and appreciation for the diverse ways in which the Ramayana has left an indelible mark on the cultural heritage of Cambodia, Thailand and Indonesia,” Palsule said, adding that it was her first exhibition in India.