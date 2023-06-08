 Bhopal: Pt Pradeep Mishra’s 5-day Katha from June 10
Door-to-door Rudraksh distribution

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 02:57 AM IST
Preacher Pradeep Mishra | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-day Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha recital by Pt Pradeep Mishra will be held at Karond, behind People's Mall under Narela Assembly from June 10.

Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang informed the media that around 5 lakh people from all across the country are expected to attend the religious event to be held in 55 acre. Three waterproof domes covering 50,000 square ft are being installed at the venue for all the devotees. Eleven gates have been made to lead to the pandals.

Rudraksh will be sent through post to the devotees and for the same, arrangements for online registration have been made. Registration is being done by scanning the QR code given on the invitation letter and giving a missed call.

