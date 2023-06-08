 Bhopal: Elderly man held for molesting tenant’s 6-year-old daughter
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Elderly man held for molesting tenant’s 6-year-old daughter

Bhopal: Elderly man held for molesting tenant’s 6-year-old daughter

Investigating officer (IO) Monika Gaur said the accused owns a duplex bungalow and has rented the top floor to the girl’s parents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 02:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police have arrested a 75-year-old man on charges of molesting the six-year-old daughter of his tenant, police said on Wednesday.

Investigating officer (IO) Monika Gaur said the accused owns a duplex bungalow and has rented the top floor to the girl’s parents. On Friday evening, the man came to play with the minor girl when her mother was preparing dinner. During this, the power supply suddenly went off. Taking advantage of the situation, the man allegedly touched the girl inappropriately. Listening to the child’s cry her mother came running to her asking for the reason.

Suddenly, the power supply was restored, after which the landlord quickly went upstairs, while the survivor girl narrated her ordeal to her mother. On Tuesday, the girl’s parents approached the Nishatpura police, and lodged a complaint.

Read Also
MP: AIIMS-Bhopal In TOP 40 Medical Institutes Of India In NIRF Ranking
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 10th foundation day of MP Tribal Museum

Bhopal: 10th foundation day of MP Tribal Museum

Madhya Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi to perform Narmada Pujan in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi to perform Narmada Pujan in Jabalpur

Bhopal: 2 men duped of Rs 50 lakh on pretext of job and land lease

Bhopal: 2 men duped of Rs 50 lakh on pretext of job and land lease

Bhopal: Thieves strike three vacant houses in Eintkhedi

Bhopal: Thieves strike three vacant houses in Eintkhedi

Bhopal: CM says NO to tree felling for road in Bagsewania

Bhopal: CM says NO to tree felling for road in Bagsewania