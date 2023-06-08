Bhopal: Elderly man held for molesting tenant’s 6-year-old daughter

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police have arrested a 75-year-old man on charges of molesting the six-year-old daughter of his tenant, police said on Wednesday.

Investigating officer (IO) Monika Gaur said the accused owns a duplex bungalow and has rented the top floor to the girl’s parents. On Friday evening, the man came to play with the minor girl when her mother was preparing dinner. During this, the power supply suddenly went off. Taking advantage of the situation, the man allegedly touched the girl inappropriately. Listening to the child’s cry her mother came running to her asking for the reason.

Suddenly, the power supply was restored, after which the landlord quickly went upstairs, while the survivor girl narrated her ordeal to her mother. On Tuesday, the girl’s parents approached the Nishatpura police, and lodged a complaint.