Bhopal: Protest Held Against Christmas Celebrations In Schools | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanskriti Bachao Andolan and Sindhu Sena on Saturday protested against Christmas celebrations in educational institutes, stating that missionary schools do not ask students to dress up as Lord Ram on Ram Navami and Krishna on Janmashtami, so why force students to dress up as Santa Claus on Christmas.

Chandra Shekhar Tiwari of Sanskriti Bachao Andolan visited St Mary School and told the school management not to force any students to come to school dressed up as Santa Claus.

Tiwari said, “Missionary schools give 10-day holiday on Christmas, but give only two days holidays on Diwali, Holi and Janamastmi. Around 90% of their students are from Sanatan families but even after this, the school management issue notice for students to come in get up of Santa Claus for Christmas Celebrations, which is not justified.”

Similarly, Ramesh Kukreja, president of Sindhu Sena, said, “India is a country of saints, not Santa Claus. We protested against missionary schools, which force students to be dressed up as Santa Claus. We dressed up students as Lord Ram on this occasion as a mark of protest against missionary schools.”