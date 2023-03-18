 Bhopal: Proposed hike in land rates
People throng registrar’s office to avoid paying increased stamp duty

Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After hike up to 25% proposed in land rates in Bhopal district, the district registrar’s office witnessed heavy rush of people her on Saturday. All the counters of sub-registrars witnessed rush.

People said that district administration has proposed hike in rate of stamp duty and registration fee from April 1, 2023. They want their properties to be registered by March 31, 2023 to avoid paying raised stamp duty and registration fee. District administration has proposed hike of 25% in property rates in various locations in Bhopal.

Advocate Bharat Kathal, document writer, said, “All the teams at sub registrar level are working overnight for speedy and smooth disposal of the cases. We are overburdened with work of documentation. Daily, we are disposing of two to three cases.”

Former MLA of Huzur Assembly constituency Jitendra Daga said, “Increase in stamp duty and registration fee is not justified as it will put financial burden on people. Government should look into matter. We do not support such random hike of property rates.”

Sub registrar Arvind Chouhan told Free Press, “People rush for property registration in March every year as new rate of registry will come into force from April 1. District Collector has proposed the rate and after inviting claims and objections, it will be sent to state body for final approval.”

He further said, “Sensing the rush, we have set up more counters. Even people are waiting for their turns. We have made arrangement for convenience of people. Still we have almost 10 days. We expect more rush in days to come.”

