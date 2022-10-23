Bhopal: Proposal to set up sancturay in Bhopal, Sehore forest areas sent to government

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seeing the movement of tigers in good numbers in and around the forests of Bhopal, a proposal has been sent to set up a sanctuary. The proposal has been sent by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak to the state government.

If the proposal is approved, then tigers moving in jungles of Bhopal and Sehore districts will get a security cover.

The proposal was sent to the state government few months back to set up a sanctuary in the forest area spread across Bhopal and Sehore districts.

“The area witnesses enough movement of tigers. According to informal estimate, 17 tigers are moving in the jungle area of Bhopal and Sehore districts,” DFO Alok Pathak said. The proposed sanctuary area is spread over 177 square kilometres.

He said the proposed area was well-connected with Ratapani. At present, forest area spread across Bhopal and Sehore districts is normal forest area. Once it is declared a sanctuary, then it will come under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Currently, it is protected under Indore Forest Act, 1927.

The tigers are often spotted on the outskirts of Bhopal. A tiger had entered the campus of MANIT College, forcing college authorities to vacate hostel of PG students and reschedule their academic calendar.

The tiger, which had put forest officers on their toes for a month, was caught recently. During closing ceremony of Wildlife Week at Van Vihar, forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah had spoke about setting up a sanctuary around Bhopal.