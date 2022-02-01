Bhopal: Property lease to be renewed online from March

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The lease of a property purchased from Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) will be renewed online from March onwards. The NOC required to take the loan can also be taken through online mode.

IT Head Niranjan Singh said that all boards and authorities of the state were shifting to online mode, so BDA had also started the procedure. The process of lease renewal and NOC process were also being shifted to online mode with the help of IT map. Probably it would be started within a couple of months, Singh added.

Singh explained the procedure that the consumer had to enter the property ID to the lease renewal option on the BDA website. A form would appear on the screen in which the required documents need to be uploaded. A copy of the documents would also have to be sent to the BDA through post.

After that BDA would complete the process on the basis of the documents submitted online and the lease would be renewed. The same process would be followed for the bank NOC required during the loan procedure.

Notably, there are about 120 BDA schemes of BDA in which lease has to be renewed. If any property is disputed or its required documents are not complete, then the concerned person will have to visit the BDA office.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 01:02 PM IST