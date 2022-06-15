Bhopal: ‘Professors should focus on academics’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Professors should pay attention to the studies of students because their identity depends on the level of education in the college, the department of higher education (DHE) commissioner Deepak Singh said.

“If the standard of education in the college is good, then students there will get jobs in good institutions. Not only this, the budget received by the college will also increase,” he added.

Singh was speaking at a workshop, organised by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) cell of the department at the Academy of Administration on Tuesday. Principals and NAAC coordinators of 41 colleges of the state participated in the workshop.

The commissioner said that every college applying for NAAC should set a target of getting an A or A plus certificate. He said that whether the college is in a rural area or in big city, sooner or later everyone has to get NAAC accreditation. “The department is ready to provide you with all possible facilities and cooperation for this,” he said.

He said to the principals that whatever the demand related to furniture etc. for their colleges, it should be given in writing. “We will try to fulfil it as soon as possible,” he said.

Member of NAAC General Council and Director of Excellence College, Bhopal Dr Pragyesh Agrawal and Director of Administrative Academy Pramod Chaturvedi were also present at the workshop.

‘Only condition for getting NAAC is quality’

Usha Nair, in-charge and OSD of NAAC cell of the state explained the parameters required for NAAC accreditation through PPT (Power Point slideshow) presentation. She said that there is only one condition for getting a NAAC certificate: quality should be taken care of in every work of the college. Manisha Sharma, Meenakshi Rathi and Sonal Khare of NAAC cell also provided detailed information about the process followed by the colleges for obtaining NAAC certificate through PPT presentation.

