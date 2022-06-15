Bhopal: NSUI holds demonstration against improper admission process in SAM Nursing College

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) Madhya Pradesh unit held a demonstration against SAM Nursing College for admitting students despite not having recognition from appropriate authorities on Tuesday.

Former state coordinator of NSUI Medical Wing, Ravi Parmar said that NSUI demonstrated against Sam Nursing College's director and principal Susan Shaji for wasting 1 to 2 years of the students.

Former state coordinator Akshay Tomar said that the arbitrariness of the college was increasing continuously, due to which future of the students was being ruined.

The NSUI has given a two days ultimatum to the management of the college. Tomar said that original documents of the students who had taken admission in the college should be returned and fees paid by them should be deposited back into their bank accounts or they should be repaid through cheque.

Action should be taken against Nursing College’s Principal Susan Shaji and teachers Ram Kumar and Kriti Malviya, else NSUI will protest, he added.

Read Also Bhopal: Over 50 nurses at Hamidia Hospital raise allegations of obscenity on Dr Deepak Maravi