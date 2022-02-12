Bhopal: Professors demand regularisation of guest scholars

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The professors' association has come out in support of the guest scholars and has demanded latterís regularisation as done in several cases earlier.

The State Government Collegiate Education Professors' Association has not only expressed solidarity with guest scholars but also demanded that they be regularised. The association wrote a letter to chief minister on Thursday.

State association president Kailash Tyagi said there were instances when temporarily appointed professors were regularised. ìThere are over 4,500 guest scholars, librarians and sports officers working in the colleges working for past 15 years. Out of them, over 2,200 fulfill the criteria described by University Grants Commission,î said Tyagi.

In 1986 and 1998, faculty members were appointed on emergency basis in the state. Later, a proposal to regularise them was approved by state cabinet and they were regularised.

Similar steps should be taken for the guest scholars serving in colleges across the state for so long as they are now left with no other option for sustenance, Tyagi said.

Shankar Lal Kharwadia, spokesperson of Guest Scholars Association, said that several other associations including AJAKS, SAPAKS had also written to the CM. 'We are still waiting for a decision to be made by the state government whose leaders supported our demands when they were in Opposition,' said Kharwadia.

