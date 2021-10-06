Bhopal: Professional Examination Board releases recruitment schedule, Congress seeks explanation

BHOPAL: The Professional Examination Board (PEB), earlier known as Vyapam, has released schedule for recruitment tests. This includes police constable recruitment test that was postponed earlier, according to PEB official website.

There are four recruitment tests slated by December 2021, all of them are being held after they were cancelled earlier for different reasons. It includes recruitment tests for Rural Agriculture Extension Officer and Agriculture Development Officers.

The test for recruitment for agriculture officers will be held on December 11-12. The results of this exam held earlier were cancelled, suspecting manipulations.

The constable recruitment exam will begin from January 8, 2022. Government had advertised posts to recruit over 4,000 police constables in March 2020 but the test was postponed at the last moment. This is the third time that police constable recruitment exam has been announced. Likewise, announcement for recruitment of constables was made but it could not see light of the day.

Two more recruitment tests will be conducted in December. They too will be held again. Combined recruitment test for group 2 will be held from December 17-19 while test for group 5 will be held on December 23-24.

The PEB has also announced schedule of Teachers Eligibility Test, which will be held from March 5, 2022. Over 30,000 teachers’ vacancies are expected to be announced. Besides, 8 more recruitments tests have been slated between April to May in 2022.

Why before polls? Congress asks

Taking a dig over PEB releasing schedule for recruitment, Congress party has demanded to know why BJP government makes such announcements before elections. State Congress media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said BJP often tries to fool youths by such tactics.

“Announcement for police constable recruitment was done for the first time in 2018 before assembly elections. Same was announced in 2020 before bypolls held in 28 constituencies. Recruitment tests will be organised from January 2022 but advertisement has been done now to influence voters before by-elections,” Gupta said.

“This government is also expert in not giving jobs to the selected ones. Look at the selected teachers who are running from pillar to post but haven’t got joining letters till date,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 08:24 PM IST