Bhopal: Prof Khem Singh Daheria appointed is new VC of Hindi University

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel has appointed Professor Khem Singh Daheria as the vice chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, an official release stated here on Wednesday. At present, he is a Professor in Department of Hindi at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak.

Governor Mangubhai Patel has appointed him vice chancellor under sub-section I of Section-29 of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University Act, 2011. The tenure of Professor Khem Singh Daheria as vice chancellor will be four years from the date of assumption of charge or the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.