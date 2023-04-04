Bhopal: Process to regularise 2273 colonies has begun, says UAD minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 3,816 unauthorised colonies, process to regularise 2,273 has begun, urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur said while reviewing departmental schemes in Mantralaya here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the minister reviewed schemes run by the department and asked officials to speed up the development work in 413 urban bodies. He gave instructions for continuous review of the process of legalising unauthorised colonies. The minister said that the state should retain the first position in the Swachh Survekshan-2022 in the year 2023 as well.

A calendar of activities of Swachh Bharat Mission should be made and the youth should be involved in it. Essay and painting competitions on cleanliness should be organised. Activities should be promoted as much as possible and the co-operation of NGOs must be sought.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a collector’s conference regarding Swachh Sarvekshan shortly. He will hold a personal discussion with all 413 urban bodies through video conference.

The minister said that the process of filling up of vacant posts in urban bodies, housing board and town and country planning departments should be undertaken as soon as possible. Service conditions of outsourced employees should also be improved.

The minister asked to complete the process of amendment in Madhya Pradesh Integrated Land and Building Development Rules-2022 and TDR rules by June 30.

He asked that along with roads, its beautification should also be included in the DPR. He instructed that after digging, the roads should be restored properly. The minister said that in AMRUT-2.0, the work of water structures and park should be completed before monsoon.