Bhopal: Private operator gets nod to run electric buses on Bhopal-Indore route

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Transport Authority (MPTA) has approved the application of the electric vehicle (EV) company GreenCell Mobility to run electric buses on Bhopal-Indore route.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the company Alok Agarwal informed on Monday that the e-bus service, NueGo, has secured permits to launch the first ever long-distance e-bus service in the country in Madhya Pradesh.

The company has already begun road trials of the buses and aims at launching the service in June, initially with 10 buses. Agarwal said that the buses would complete 1 lakh kilometre of road trial before they are allotted to carry passengers on decided routes to ensure safe travel.

The electric buses can run up to 250 kilometres on a single charge with air conditioners on in traffic conditions he said. The company would create 4,125 new jobs in the state as the e-bus service would expand in other cities as well, he added.

"We are excited to secure permits to operate electric buses on the Indore-Bhopal route. Our buses are on road trials before the launch of operations to ensure customer comfort and safety." GreenCell Mobility MD and CEO Ashok Agarwal said.

Agarwal said, “We will have 100 e-buses transiting through various cities in Madhya Pradesh. The gross CO2 emission avoided over the lifetime of these buses would be 56,154 tons.”

The company said that the gross reduction in CO2 emission during the lifetime of these buses is estimated to be 56,154 tonnes, while a total of 4,125 new jobs will be created.

The company will electrify around 28,000 kilometres across the country in the first year of operations, it added.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:58 AM IST