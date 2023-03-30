Bhopal: Principal Secretary Prateek Hajela going back to home cadre Assam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary (PS) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Prateek Hajela is returning to his original cadre, Assam-Meghalaya.

Only a day ago, Hajela was removed from Social Justice Department. Hajela is a 1995-batch IAS officer of Assam cadre.

As his life was under threat over NRC issue, he was sent to Madhya Pradesh in 2019 following an order of the Supreme Court. Now, Hajela is returning to his home state. After Hajela came to MP, five FIRs were lodged against him in Assam because of dispute over NRC. One of the FIRs was related to sedition charges.

The charge of Ayush Department, which Hajela was holding, has been given to principal secretary Faiz Ahmad Kidwai. Similarly, the charge of CEO of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis has been given to Swatantra Singh.

The government has also appointed new divisional commissioners for Jabalpur and Sagar.

Commissioner of Lok Shikshan Sansthan Abhay Verma has been appointed as Jabalpur commissioner. Similarly, labour commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat has been posted as commissioner of Sagar.

On the other hand, Jabalpur commissioner has been posted as secretary in Mantralay.

Anubha Shrivastava has been sent as commissioner of Lok Shikshan Sansthan. Commissioner of Sagar division Mukesh Shukla is retiring on March 31. Commissioner of Indore Pawan Shrivastava has been given the additional charge of labour commissioner.