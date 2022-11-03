Bhopal: Pride of rank cause of downfall says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said that pride was the cause of downfall. The post is God's gift, which is available for the solution to the problems of backward and deprived sections and for extending cooperation to them.

He said that as Governor, he was making efforts to solve their problems by visiting remote areas of the state and establishing a dialogue with the deprived sections. So far, he has visited 39 districts of the state.

Governor was addressing a function organised at Pt Jhabramal Sharma Auditorium of Madhavrao Sapre Memorial Newspaper Museum and Research Institute in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that he had been associated with the institute since its inception. He said that the efforts to highlight the heritage of the society should be expanded. By honouring the personalities of the society, people get inspiration to contribute to the society.

Scholar Dr Shailendra Kumar Kulshrestha was also present on this occasion. The founder of the museum Vijay Dutt Shridhar said museum was unique place in the world where there is a huge collection of 5 crore pages of newspapers used by more than 12,000 researchers.

Read Also Bhopal: MP is changing and moving ahead says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan