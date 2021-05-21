Bhopal: Price of petrol crosses Rs 101, stands at Rs 101.17 per litre

BHOPAL: Price of petrol crossed Rs 101 in the state capital on Friday. In Bhopal, its price is Rs 101.17 per litre. On May 1, the price was Rs 98.39 per litre and, before increasing to Rs 101.17, it was Rs 100.97 per litre, so, it is a hike of Rs 0.20. After the Assembly elections in 5 states, the rates of petrol and diesel are continuously increasing; during election time, petrol and diesel prices were not increased in March and April.

"Today, price of petrol crossed Rs 100. in state capital, price went to Rs 101.17 per liter and diesel price went to Rs92.27 per litre. In May, the price is being increased every two to three days. In January, the price was increased 10 times, while, in February, it was increased 16 times. Elections were going on in March and April, so, the price wasnít increased in Madhya Pradesh."- Ajay Singh, president, Petrol Pump Dealersí Association

Petrol price in various cities are as follows:

Cities Petrol rate (Rs/litre)

Rewa Rs 103.77

Anuppur Rs103.66

Balaghat Rs 103.46

Chhindwara Rs103.21

Shahdol Rs 103.20

Panna Rs103.18

Satna Rs102.89

Dindori Rs102.84

Barwani Rs 102.81

Umaria Rs102.80

Burhanpur Rs102.78

Sheopur Rs 102.67

Sidhi Rs 102.52

Alirajpur Rs102.46

Morena Rs102.46

Rajgarh Rs 102.30

Chhattarpur Rs 102.21

Mandala Rs102.14

Agar Rs 102.12

Damoh Rs102.10