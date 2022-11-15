Bhopal: President to attend SHGss Conference today

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will participate in a conference of Women Self-Help Groups of Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission on Wednesday. About 15,000 members of the state will participate in this conference at Motilal Nehru Stadium of Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal.

The president will also visit the exhibition for the products made by SHG members. During the programme, two group members coming from different districts will share their. The goods made by the group members will be presented as a gift to the President.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Mundu and others will also attend the event.

Min inspects arrangements at Motilal Nehru Stadium

Minister incharge of Bhopal district and Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday visited Motilal Nehru Stadium and viewed arrangements being made for the convention of women Self Help Groups. President Droupadi Murmu will address the function on Wednesday.

The minister inquired about security, electricity supply, sitting arrangements etc. He took information about painting exhibition of women self help groups and their products.

He asked police and traffic officials to provide better parking arrangements for vehicles and ensure that people do not face problems. Police and administrative officials were present on the occasion.