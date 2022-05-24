Bhopal: President on 3-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from May 27

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Ram Nath Kovind will be in Madhya Pradesh from May 27 to 29 to attend programmes in Bhopal and Ujjain.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed preparations for the visit on Monday.

He instructed officials to make all preparations keeping with the dignity of the President.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary, home, Rajesh Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary, health, Mohd Suleman, Director General of Police Sudhir Kumar Saxena and other officials attended the meeting. As per official information, President's visit to Bhopal is proposed on May 27. He will perform bhoomi pujan of new health institutions.

He will leave for Ujjain on May 29 where he would address participants of All India Ayurved Sammelan at Kalidas Academy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:23 AM IST