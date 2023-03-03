Bhopal: President Murmu inaugurates 7th International 'Dharma Dhamma' Conference

CM Chouhan with President Murmu |

Bhopal: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 7th International Dharma Dhamma Conference 2023 at Kushbhau Thakre Convention centre in Bhopal on Friday. This three-day convention has been organised by Sanchi University of Buddhist-indic studies, Sanchi.

On this occasion Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Culture Minister Usha Thakur, BJP State President VD Sharma were present.

In her address, President Droupadi Murmu threw light on ancient Indian tradition by emphasising on the 'Vasudev Kutumb' concept.

Talking about 'Dharma Dhamma' concept of the program, she said after independence, there is explicit impact of 'Dharma Dhamma' on democratic arrangement of the country. She informed that Rashtrapati Bhawan encompasses 1500 year old Buddha statue. And many artforms related to Biddhism is there at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the program and hoped that deliberation done on Dharma Dhamma convention will show new path to humanity.