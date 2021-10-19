Bhopal: Preserve traditions, Padma Vibhushan Teejan Bai gives clarion call

BHOPAL : Traditions that are close to one’s cultural roots should be preserved. Famed Pandavani singer and Padma Vibhushan recipient Teejan Bai stated this at the inaugural function of three-day seminar on Ghumantu Samuday: Vachik Paramparayein (Nomadic Community: Oral Traditions) at Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum here on Tuesday.

Speaking as a chief guest, Teejan Bai said she is not much educated but we should save our traditions. “I realised this after many years. It is a tradition to make kajal with diyas, it is a tradition to make paintings on walls of house during festivals and there are many such traditions which one should save,” she said.

About 270 people are learning Pandavani singing from her. “The people who are preserving their tradition should be encouraged,” she added. Janjatiye Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the event.

Director, Culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi said nomadic community has contributed a lot culturally and their contribution should not be underestimated. The ideas and suggestions received from the seminar will be used by the department, he says.

Director of Akademi Dharmendra Pare said that scholars from Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and other places have participated in the seminar.

The articles received for the seminar have been selected and published in the quarterly magazine of Akademi - Chaumasa. Five scholars and researchers are preparing monographs on the knowledge, culture and tradition of the nomadic community.

Barkatullah University's Dean of Social Science Ruchi Ghosh Dastidar conducted the session and Mukesh Mishra presided over the academic session. Ashwani Sharma was the keynote speaker.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:03 PM IST