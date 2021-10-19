Bhopal: Celebrating Madhya Pradesh's Biodiversity with Khadi

BHOPAL: Young models in the city walked the ramp wearing traditional attires, made of Khadi on the theme ‘Biodiversity of MP’ at Bhopal Haat on Tuesday. The Khadi Fashion show was a part of the ongoing exhibition-cum-show Charkha Khadi Utsav, organised by the MP Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Models walk the ramp showcasing their Khadi attire at Khadi Utsav in Bhopal on Tuesday. | Pradeep Mehra

Model showcasing the Khadi attire at Khadi Utsav in Bhopal on Tuesday. | Pradeep Mehra

The designer dresses included long Kurti, Pajama, Jacket, Shirt, Sherwani, Kurta, Trousers, Palazzo, Pants and Sarees. Digital print was showcased for the first time.

Model showcasing Khadi attire at Khadi Utsav in Bhopal on Tuesday. | Pradeep Mehra

Model showcasing her Khadi attire at Khadi Utsav in Bhopal on Tuesday. | Pradeep Mehra

In total four rounds of the fashion show, the first round was of long kurti and the third round was of garments designed by the students of National Institute of Design and Institute of Fashion Technology.

Model showcasing her Khadi attire at Khadi Utsav in Bhopal on Tuesday. | Pradeep Mehra

They have prepared the dress on the theme biodiversity of MP. The second and final round included the apparels of designers affiliated to MP Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:44 PM IST