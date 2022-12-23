Bhopal: Preparations on to receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As eight cheetahs hone up their hunting skills in their big enclosures, authorities of Kuno National Park are busy making preparations in connection with next phase of Cheetah Project under which 12 more cheetahs will be brought to Kuno from South Africa.

Sources said that National Tiger Conservation Authority IG Amit Mallick was in Kuno National Park on Friday and held discussion with authorities. Senior forest officers from Bhopal also went to Kuno National Park and gave a presentation.

Mallick inquired about well-being of all eight cheetahs and took information about their hunting skills. On the occasion, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Shubhranjan Sen was also present.

Read Also Bhopal: Spike in cases triggers fresh covid fear