Bhopal: Prahlad Gets Biggest Bungalow, Houses Allotted To Other Ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government allotted government bungalows to a few ministers on Thursday. Immediately after the formation of ministry, because the bungalows were not available, they could not be allotted.

Now, the government allotted bungalows to the ministers, expecting that they will soon be available. The biggest of the bungalows was allotted to Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel. He got the bungalow number seven in Civil Lines which is in possession of legislator Omprakash Saklecha.

Because Saklecha has not been given a cabinet berth this time, the bungalow has been allotted to Patel. After the Chief Minister’s residence, it is the biggest of all bungalows in the state capital. The Chief Minister’s Office was once located in this bungalow. When PC Sethi was the chief minister, he lived there besides it was the residence of former deputy chief ministers Shivbhanu Singh Solanki and Subhash Yadav.

After winning the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha, former Union Minister who was also Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha stayed in the bungalow. But after her death, the bungalow was vacant for a long time. Before the Congress formed a government in 2018, the bungalow was allotted to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Instead of shifting there, Chouhan was staying in his old residence in 74 Bungla.

The residence was allotted to Omprakash Saklecha in 2020. Now, the house has been allotted to Patel. Apart from that, after former minister Kamal Patel lost the election, the government bungalow B-11 at Chaar Imli, where Patel was living, was allotted to Narayan Singh Kushwaha.

Karan Singh Verma has been given B-22 Char Imli, Uday Pratap Singh B-17 at 74 Bungla, Sampattia Uike 12-A at 74 Bungla, Rakesh Shukla B-19 at 74 Bungla, Chaitanya Kashyap B-2 at Kashiyana Bungla, Dharmendra Lodhi B-11 at 74 Bungla, Dileep Jaiswal B-2 Char Imli, Gautam Tetwal C1 at 74 Bungla and Lakhan Patel C-14 at 74 Bungla.