Bhopal: Pragya distributes sweets

BHOPAL: Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, after the decision of the Supreme Court for construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, went to a temple and distributed sweets amongst people. Pragya had claimed during the Lok Sabha elections that she had demolished Babri Mosque structure. On this the Election Commission had banned her from campaigning for 48-hour. Pragya said this historic day would be written in golden letters. She said, ‘Satya Sanatan Dharma Ki Jai’. She also appreciated all the justices and congratulated the people of the nation.
