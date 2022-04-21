Bhopal: Power goes phut during CM’s programme, he says it's due to 'coal crisis'

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Electricity played truant with the people in power on Thursday. First the power went off in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s programme addressing all India officers. Later, it spoiled press conference of BJP state chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

CM Chouhan was addressing bureaucrats including IAS, IPS and IFS officials at Academy of Administration on occasion of Civil Services Day. As CM was addressing the officials the electricity went off. However, CM continued with his speech.

“Is Sanjay Dubey (principal secretary, Energy) present? I understand, seems effect of coal crisis,” said CM in a lighter vein. Officials present there too could not stop smiles on their face.

Chouhan then asked them if they could hear him and got the answer in affirmative. CM continued with his speech. It was only about after five minutes that power resumed.

In another incident, power played truant at BJP state chief VD Sharma’s press conference. Electricity went off for about 10 minutes just before the press conference.

Congress didn’t lose any time to take jibe over ‘power crisis’ in state. Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that the ‘powers’ have now tasted what common people were going through for past several months.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:35 PM IST