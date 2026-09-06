 Bhopal Power Cut September 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govind Garden Colony, New Subhash Nagar, Chhola Dussehra Ground, Nawab Colony & More; Check Full List
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HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut September 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govind Garden Colony, New Subhash Nagar, Chhola Dussehra Ground, Nawab Colony & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut September 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govind Garden Colony, New Subhash Nagar, Chhola Dussehra Ground, Nawab Colony & More; Check Full List

Several parts of Bhopal will face power cuts from 10 am to 4 pm on September 6 due to departmental work. Affected areas include Govindpura, Subhash Nagar, Chhola, Karond Mandi, Lalghati, Peergate, Jumerati, Noor Mahal Road and nearby localities. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and keep devices charged.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 05, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut September 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govind Garden Colony, New Subhash Nagar, Chhola Dussehra Ground, Nawab Colony & More; Check Full List
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on September 6 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the given time slot.

Area: Govindpura Market, Govind Garden Colony, Govindpura Main Market and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: New Subhash Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Varenyam Motors, Ashok Nagar, Chambal Colony, Shalimar Complex, Ashoka Enclave, Yalgar Press, Bagh Dilkusha, Pul Bogda and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Nawab Colony, Dal Mill, Chhola, Chhola Dussehra Ground, Shiv Nagar Phase I, II, III and IV, Hindustan Petroleum, FCI Godown and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Devki Nagar, Panna Nagar, Seven Shops and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: New Karond Mandi, Devki Nagar, Gas Rahat, Housing Board Colony and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Lalghati Petrol Pump, Vila Apartment, Lalghati Chouraha, Barela Gaon, Lalghati Road, Kohefiza Hospital, Collector Office, Commissioner Office, Bhopal Motors, Lokayukt Office and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Tehsil Road, Nakkar Khana, Gohar Mahal, Malipura, Peergate Chauraha, Lakherapura, Gujarpura, Neem Road, Imami Gate Chauraha, Mannumal Dharamshala, Lal Masjid Road and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Retghat, Peergate, Pital Nagri, Sindhi Market, Jumerati, Aliganj, Chowki Imambada, Noor Mahal Road, Kumharpura, Jumerati Post Office, Chune Wali DP, Old Kabad Khana and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential devices charged in advance. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.

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