Bhopal Power Cut September 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govind Garden Colony, New Subhash Nagar, Chhola Dussehra Ground, Nawab Colony & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut August 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Panchwati Phase-I & II, Shiv Nagar, Nawab Colony, Nehru Nagar & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on September 6 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the given time slot.

Area: Govindpura Market, Govind Garden Colony, Govindpura Main Market and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: New Subhash Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Varenyam Motors, Ashok Nagar, Chambal Colony, Shalimar Complex, Ashoka Enclave, Yalgar Press, Bagh Dilkusha, Pul Bogda and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Nawab Colony, Dal Mill, Chhola, Chhola Dussehra Ground, Shiv Nagar Phase I, II, III and IV, Hindustan Petroleum, FCI Godown and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Devki Nagar, Panna Nagar, Seven Shops and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: New Karond Mandi, Devki Nagar, Gas Rahat, Housing Board Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Lalghati Petrol Pump, Vila Apartment, Lalghati Chouraha, Barela Gaon, Lalghati Road, Kohefiza Hospital, Collector Office, Commissioner Office, Bhopal Motors, Lokayukt Office and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Tehsil Road, Nakkar Khana, Gohar Mahal, Malipura, Peergate Chauraha, Lakherapura, Gujarpura, Neem Road, Imami Gate Chauraha, Mannumal Dharamshala, Lal Masjid Road and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Retghat, Peergate, Pital Nagri, Sindhi Market, Jumerati, Aliganj, Chowki Imambada, Noor Mahal Road, Kumharpura, Jumerati Post Office, Chune Wali DP, Old Kabad Khana and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential devices charged in advance. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.