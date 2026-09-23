Bhopal Power Cut September 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Devki Nagar, Panna Nagar, Vishwakarma Nagar, Vivekanand Nagar & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on September 23 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the specified time slots.

Areas: Devki Nagar, Panna Nagar, the area around Seven Shops and nearby localities

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Vishwakarma Nagar, Janta Quarter, LIG, MIG, Maulvi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Hanif Colony, Aashiyana Colony, Paras Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Gas Rahat, Dussehra Ground, Vivekanand Colony, Rajeev Colony, Housing Board Quarter, Dev Mata Hospital, Panna Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Chaman Plaza, Indrapuri B-Sector, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Canara Bank, City Heart Hospital, Apsara Complex III, Anant Shri Hospital and CPRI Colony

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: New Subhash Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Varenyam Motors, Ashok Nagar, Chambal Colony, Shalimar Complex, Ashoka Enclave, Yalgar Press, Bag Dilkusha, Pul Bogda and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Indralok, Hrishikalp, Prakash Nagar, BHEL Nagar, Basant Kunj, Bharat Azad Nagar, Chhattisgarh Colony, Vrindavan Nagar, Raj Samrat Phase 3 and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: WALMI, Excellence College, Yashoda Vihar, Shri Krishna Friends Colony, Parika, Bhoj Open University, Amaltas Phase 3 and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Areas: Fish Farm Khatlapura, Police Computer, Neelam Park, Barkhedi, Lily Cinema and nearby areas

Time: 12 noon to 3 pm

Areas: Signature Park, Prakash School and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Vivekanand Nagar, Samanvay, Sonia Vihar, New Fort, New Fort Extension, Avantika Phase 3, Surendra Manik and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Residents are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential electronic devices charged. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.