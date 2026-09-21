Bhopal Power Cut September 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Antyodaya Nagar, Nagar Nigam Colony, Siddharth Lake City Colony, Krishna Colony & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on September 21 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the specified time slots.

Area: Ashok Vihar, Ashok Samrat, Dussehra Maidan, Antyodaya Nagar, Durga Mandir, Ashoka Garden, Nagar Nigam Colony, Dashmesh Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Area: Siddharth Lake City Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Area: Hathaikheda, Hathaikheda Marghat, Hrishipuram, IVRI Colony, Hathaikheda Church, Corporate Colony, Gupta Colony, Press Colony, IVRI, Old Marghat and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Area: CI Colony, Pulmonary Hospital, Bank Colony, Jinsi, Neem Road and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Area: Afzal Colony, Jinsi, Glue Factory, Slaughter House, My Car, CI Motors, Varenyam Motors and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Area: Galla Mandi, Hammal Colony, Jogipura, Kalyan Dal Mill, Neem Road, Premdipura and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Area: Jogipura, Aheer Mohalla, Mahaveerpura, Mata Mohalla, Kolipura, Badaipura, Balmik Mohalla, Shramdan Road, Patra Dhobi Ghat, Rassipura, Radha Krishna Mandir, Goriya Masjid and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Area: Amarnath, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Area: Pristine Villa Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Area: Priyadarshini Plaza, Gurukulam, Neeraj Nagar, Emerald Tower, Indus Phase 3 and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Area: Barkheda Pathani, Krishna Colony, Narendra Nagar, Shibba Wala area, Majdoor Vikas and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 1 pm

Residents are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential devices charged. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.