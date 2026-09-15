Bhopal Power Cut September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shriram Colony, Sneh Nagar, Diamond City, Sangrila Colony & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on September 15 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the given time slots.

Area: PMAY Multi, Diamond City, Kasturi Courtyard, Rajdhani Parisar and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Pather, Vinayak Homes, Vinayak Green, Govt School, Nahar, Marghat and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Gas Rahat, Maulana Azad Hospital, Main Road and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: MVA College, Khatlapura, 3 Manzil Police Quarters, Murgi Bazar, Vardan Hospital, Extrol College, Jawa Bit Line, Barkhedi Road, Sara Gas Agency, Filter Plant, Rewdi Mohalla, Lili Talkies, Chiklod Road, Durga Chowk, Ahirpura, Anikant Nagar, Dhibi Gali, Kolipura, Purani Colony, Bhoipura, Rashidiya School and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Shriram Colony, Sneh Nagar, Deep Mohini, Sangrila Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential devices charged in advance. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.