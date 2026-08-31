 Bhopal Power Cut September 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Raisen Road, Shirdipuram & More; Check Full List
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Bhopal Power Cut September 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Raisen Road, Shirdipuram & More; Check Full List

Power supply will be affected in several areas of Bhopal on September 1 due to departmental work. Areas including Patel Nagar, Raisen Road, Shirdipuram, Transport Nagar, Fatehgarh, Abbas Nagar, Galla Mandi and nearby colonies will face power cuts at different times between 10 am and 4 pm. Residents are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential devices charged.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 31, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut September 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Raisen Road, Shirdipuram & More; Check Full List
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on September 1 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the given time slots.

Area: Patel Nagar D-Sector, Raisen Road, IBD Campus, Vardhman, NRI HT, Oriental School, Nagpur Hospital, Laxmi Hospital, Maruti Hospital, Athrva Hospital and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Radhaswami Satsang, Khejda village and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Shirdipuram, Ganpati Enclave, Signature Crown, Bhumika Residency, Fine Avenue, Mansarovar School, Sagarkunj, Beemakunj, Banjari A-Sector, Quality Homes, Kanhalunj Colony and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Sahara Colony and nearby areas
Time: 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm

Area: Transport Nagar, Radhapuram, Krishnapuram, Shivalay Parisar, Anuja Village, Optel Kunj, Krishna Vihar and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Fateh Garh, Nagar Nigam Office, Sadar Manzil, Fire Brigade, Parulkar Hospital, Mali Pura, Chirayu Hospital, Old Gate, Hamidia Hospital, Imami Gate Chauraha and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Area: Badal Mahal, Pump Gas, Rahat Adalat and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Area: Abbas Nagar, RKDF Abbas Nagar Masjid and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Lake Pearl Garden, Aditya Avenue, Garden State, Col Corner, Suvidha Vihar, Suraj Nagar, Manan Hospital and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Vittal Market, E-5 Shopping Centre, Habibganj Police Station, Apex Bank Colony, NABARD and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Jogi Pura, Aheer Mohalla, Mahaveerpura, Matamohalla, Kolipura, Badaipura, Balmik Mohalla, Shramdan Road, Patra Dhobi Ghat, Rassipura, Radh Krishan Mandir, Goryan Masjid and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Galla Mandi, Hammal Colony, Jogipura, Kalyan Dal Mill, Neem Road, Pemdipura and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Amarnath, Badrinath, Jagannath, Rishikesh and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential devices charged in advance. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.

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