Bhopal Power Cut September 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Raisen Road, Shirdipuram & More; Check Full List

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on September 1 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the given time slots.

Area: Patel Nagar D-Sector, Raisen Road, IBD Campus, Vardhman, NRI HT, Oriental School, Nagpur Hospital, Laxmi Hospital, Maruti Hospital, Athrva Hospital and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Radhaswami Satsang, Khejda village and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Shirdipuram, Ganpati Enclave, Signature Crown, Bhumika Residency, Fine Avenue, Mansarovar School, Sagarkunj, Beemakunj, Banjari A-Sector, Quality Homes, Kanhalunj Colony and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Sahara Colony and nearby areas

Time: 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm

Area: Transport Nagar, Radhapuram, Krishnapuram, Shivalay Parisar, Anuja Village, Optel Kunj, Krishna Vihar and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Fateh Garh, Nagar Nigam Office, Sadar Manzil, Fire Brigade, Parulkar Hospital, Mali Pura, Chirayu Hospital, Old Gate, Hamidia Hospital, Imami Gate Chauraha and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Area: Badal Mahal, Pump Gas, Rahat Adalat and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Area: Abbas Nagar, RKDF Abbas Nagar Masjid and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Lake Pearl Garden, Aditya Avenue, Garden State, Col Corner, Suvidha Vihar, Suraj Nagar, Manan Hospital and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Vittal Market, E-5 Shopping Centre, Habibganj Police Station, Apex Bank Colony, NABARD and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Jogi Pura, Aheer Mohalla, Mahaveerpura, Matamohalla, Kolipura, Badaipura, Balmik Mohalla, Shramdan Road, Patra Dhobi Ghat, Rassipura, Radh Krishan Mandir, Goryan Masjid and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Galla Mandi, Hammal Colony, Jogipura, Kalyan Dal Mill, Neem Road, Pemdipura and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Amarnath, Badrinath, Jagannath, Rishikesh and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential devices charged in advance. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.