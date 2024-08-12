 Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bank Colony, Tulsi Nagar, Kanha Kunj & More; Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bank Colony, Tulsi Nagar, Kanha Kunj & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bank Colony, Tulsi Nagar, Kanha Kunj & More; Check Full List

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for construction purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 13 to facilitate essential PWD construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Area and Timings:

Area: Baba Nagar C- Sector, Nagar Nigam Sewage Pump and nearest areas. 

Time: 10:00 Am to 5:00 Pm 

Area: Nagar Nigam Pump, Bank Colony etc. and nearest areas. 

Time: 10:00 Am to 1:00 pm

Area: Rani Aman Bai Colony, Tulsi Nagar, Soniya Colony, Naveen Nagar and nearest areas. 

Time: 2:00 Pm 4:00 Pm

Area: Dhv-4, Kanha Kunj, Dashera MeDan, Golden Heights and nearest areas.

Time: 10:00 Am to 2:00  Pm 

Area: Sohagpur, Pipaliya Kesho, Guradi Ghat, Ratanpur and nearest areas. 

Time: 11:00 Am to 1:00 Pm 

Area: Signature Green Colony Near Effected area and nearest areas.

Time: 11:00 Am to 1:00 Pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

