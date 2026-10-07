Bhopal Power Cut October 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Leeladhar Colony, Vishvakarma Nagar, Ravidas Colony, Natraj Colony & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on October 7 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the specified time slots.

Areas: Irani Basti, Bhanpur, Bhanpur Square, Atal Nehru Nagar, Geeta Nagar, Leeladhar Colony, Samta Nagar, Kutir Nagar, Bhavar Nagar, Jawahar Colony, Chandan Nagar, Shiv Nagar Phase III and IV, Hindustan Petroleum and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Jai Krishna Ed. So. Dharam Kanta, Malikhedi, Shabri Nagar, Pipaliya Baz Kha, Vijay Nagar, Patel Nagar, Shukla Farm House, Vijay Market, Bihari Basti and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Vishvakarma Nagar, Janta Quarter, LIG, MIG, Molvi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Hanif Colony, Aashiyana Colony, Paras Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Devki Nagar, Karond, Panchwati Phase I and II, Berasia Road, Krishi Anushandhan Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Firdos Nagar, Shitla Nagar, Nishatpura, Shri Nagar, Shardar Nagar, Nariyal Kheda and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Areas: PGBT Road, Gautam Nagar, Firdosh Nagar, Shital Nagar, PGBT College Road, Sant Kaver Ram Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Areas: Azad Nagar, Gulu Factory, Dharam Kanta, Slaughterhouse, Center Point, Ameen Market, Ravidas Colony, Chamarpura and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Areas: 24 Quarter and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Areas: Old PHQ, Rustam Parisa and nearby areas

Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Areas: Bawadia Kalan Gaon, Vishnu High Tech City, Saumitra Vihar, Varun Society, Himalaya and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Hotel Grand Sangam, Hariganga Nagar, Royal Villa, Indus Phase 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Natraj Colony, Lili Villa, Shivay-7, Sage Milestone, Police Housing, Gyan Ganga School and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Residents are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential electronic devices charged. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.