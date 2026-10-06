Bhopal Power Cut October 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Brij Colony, Saket Nagar, Judge Colony, Rajgaliya Colony & More; Check Full List

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on October 6 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the specified time slots.

Areas: Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, SAM College, JK Resort, Navjyoti ITI, Matin Miya Farm House, Veterinary area, AVM College, Agio Logistic, Dobra School and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: New Minal and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Brij Colony, Maya Enclave, Karond Square, CIAE Nabibagh, Nishatpura Thana and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Aapurti, Mahabali Nagar, Sainath, Maa Parvati Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Areas: Ganesh Mandir, Rajgaliya Colony, Chhola Vishram Ghat, Mechanical Market, Phoota Makbara, Gour Market, Agarwal Dharamshala, Prem Kunti, Manohar Dairy, Ram Mandir, Gurubaksh Ki Tallaiya and nearby areas

Time: 12 noon to 2 pm

Areas: JP Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 12 noon to 2 pm

Areas: Balvihar Chari, Laxmi Talkies Road, Sarai Laxmi Talkies, Raja Ji Kuan, Nehru Road, Beldarpura, Old Saifia College Road, Ali Ganj, Jumerati and nearby areas

Time: 8 am to 11 am

Areas: Judge Colony, Amaltas Colony, Mahajan, Advocate Colony, Doctor Colony, Idgah, Minakshi Regency, Prabhu Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 3 pm to 5 pm

Areas: Saket Nagar 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B and 3C, BSNL Exchange Office, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Apartment, Ravindranath Tagore Complex and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Areas: E-3 and E-4 Sector and nearby areas

Time: 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Residents are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential electronic devices charged. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.