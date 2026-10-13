Bhopal Power Cut October 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shankaracharya Nagar, Pushpa Nagar, Shankar Nagar, 2A Saket Nagar & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on October 13 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the specified time slots.

Areas: Shankaracharya Nagar, Dhobi Ghat and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Pushpa Nagar, LIG Quarter, Kabristan, 80 Feet Road, Rest House, MPEB Office, Garam Gaddha Road, Nagar Nigam Office, Kammu Ka Bagh, Mahamai Ka Bagh, Petrol Pump and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Durga Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Palasi and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: 2A Saket Nagar, Alkapuri, Shakti Nagar, Durga Nagar, A-Sector, Durga Mandir Pahadi Area and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Banganga JJ Area behind New MPMLA and Gomantika Parisar, opposite Jharneshwar Complex, Hotel Palash, Rotary Club, Hasnat Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Ahata Rustam Khan, TTTI Road Slum Area and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Areas: Palakmati Park, LF Quarter, MF Quarter, Kotra LIG and HIG, Bijasen Nagar, Government Quarters and nearby areas

Time: 12 noon to 4 pm

Areas: HT Connection IPER College, Maharishi Ved Vigyan, Chaitanya Shiksha Samiti, Maharishi Information, Gurudev Brahmanand Saraswati, RRG Colony, Chaan and nearby areas

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Residents are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential electronic devices charged. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.