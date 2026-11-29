Bhopal Power Cut November 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Garam Gaddha Road, Gautam Nagar, Shankaracharya Nagar, BDA Colony & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on Monday, November 30, due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the specified time slots.

Power supply will remain affected in the following areas:

Areas: Mahamai Ka Bagh, Chandbad, Garam Gaddha Road and nearby areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Shankaracharya Nagar, Dhobi Ghat and nearby areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Coral Casa, Educational Society, Mittal College, Avasthi Farm, Regal Estate, Sant Jude Educational Society, Royal Homes, Sukh Sagar, BDA Colony, Chitrakoot and nearby areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Rachna Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and nearby areas.

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Areas: Maharishi Veda Vigyan, Chaitanya Shiksha Samiti, Maharishi Information, Gurudev Brahmanand Saraswati, 11 Mile Garden City Colony, RRG Colony, Chhan Village, Celestial Hotel and IPER College (partially).

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Green Meadows Colony (partially).

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: 11 Mile Triangle, Nandi Square, MG Hector, Bheropur, Sahara State Colony, Bhojpal Colony, Gunj Nagar, Akriti Aqua City, Veerteja Ji Colony and nearby areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Police Housing, Forensic Lab, Police Radio New Quarters (GRP), Naya Gaon, Nav Grah Mandir, Gautam Nagar, Akriti Garden, Karunadham Ashram and Pragati Parisar near Karunadham.

Time: 10 am to 2 pm