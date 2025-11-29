Bhopal Power Cut November 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will face planned power cuts on 30 November 2025 in several areas due to departmental work.

The electricity department has released a list of colonies and timings where the supply will remain off. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Area: Shree Kushal Fabricators Govindpura Bhopal, Drishti Offset Printers Govindpura Bhopal, Fitwell Fasteners Bhopal, Lee Vedla Bhopal

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

The power cut will take place due to departmental work.

Area: Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, Sam College, J.K. Resort, Navjyoti ITI, Dobra School etc.

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Electricity will remain off because of departmental work.

Area: I-Sector, H-Sector, Patrika Press, Bhopal Wire, M.J. Engineering, Indiana Fabricators, Paras Ice, D.K. Engineering, B.K. Engineering, Abhishek Enterprises, Om Industries, Ultra Tech, Prisigin Industries, New H-Sector etc.

Time: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

This cut is planned for departmental work.

Area: Kokta Village, Transport Nagar, Lalwani Dairy II, III etc.

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Power supply will be stopped for departmental work.

Area: Medical Hostel, Sajda Nagar, Karbala Road, Misha Apartment, Mayor Residence, Nadara Complex, Thana Koh-e-Fiza

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

The electricity will be off because of departmental work.

Area: Meenakshi Apartment, Regalia, Diamond Shadi Hall, Shan-e-Fiza, Royal Apartment, Sufiya Masjid, Radiant Travelers, Keer Sahab Bungalow, Collector Office

Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

The power cut is scheduled for departmental work.

People living in these areas are requested to make necessary arrangements during the power cut hours. The department said the work is important to maintain and improve the electricity supply in the city.