 Bhopal Power Cut November 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra & More Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut November 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut November 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra & More Check Full List

Bhopal will face planned power cuts on 30 November 2025 in several areas due to departmental work. The electricity department has released a list of colonies and timings where the supply will remain off. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will face planned power cuts on 30 November 2025 in several areas due to departmental work.

The electricity department has released a list of colonies and timings where the supply will remain off. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Area: Shree Kushal Fabricators Govindpura Bhopal, Drishti Offset Printers Govindpura Bhopal, Fitwell Fasteners Bhopal, Lee Vedla Bhopal
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
The power cut will take place due to departmental work.

Area: Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, Sam College, J.K. Resort, Navjyoti ITI, Dobra School etc.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Electricity will remain off because of departmental work.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Rohan Acharya? Meet Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha's Soon-to-Be Husband
Who Is Rohan Acharya? Meet Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha's Soon-to-Be Husband
Thane News: ‘Visit My Police Station’ Initiative Draws Huge Participation From Students And Senior Citizens
Thane News: ‘Visit My Police Station’ Initiative Draws Huge Participation From Students And Senior Citizens
'Don't Spoil The Sweet': Mumbai Cafe TROLLED For Mysore Pak Milk Trend In Viral Video
'Don't Spoil The Sweet': Mumbai Cafe TROLLED For Mysore Pak Milk Trend In Viral Video
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC’s ₹25-Lakh Road Sweeping Machine Lies Defunct For 3 Years, Raises Serious Questions On Procurement And Negligence
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC’s ₹25-Lakh Road Sweeping Machine Lies Defunct For 3 Years, Raises Serious Questions On Procurement And Negligence
Read Also
MP News: 'Eent Se Eent Baja Denge,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Govt To Hike Corn MSP To...
article-image

Area: I-Sector, H-Sector, Patrika Press, Bhopal Wire, M.J. Engineering, Indiana Fabricators, Paras Ice, D.K. Engineering, B.K. Engineering, Abhishek Enterprises, Om Industries, Ultra Tech, Prisigin Industries, New H-Sector etc.
Time: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm
This cut is planned for departmental work.

Area: Kokta Village, Transport Nagar, Lalwani Dairy II, III etc.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Power supply will be stopped for departmental work.

Area: Medical Hostel, Sajda Nagar, Karbala Road, Misha Apartment, Mayor Residence, Nadara Complex, Thana Koh-e-Fiza
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
The electricity will be off because of departmental work.

Read Also
Bhopal News: ‘UCC Guilty Officials’ Plea For New Trial To Be Settled With Pending Appeal’
article-image

Area: Meenakshi Apartment, Regalia, Diamond Shadi Hall, Shan-e-Fiza, Royal Apartment, Sufiya Masjid, Radiant Travelers, Keer Sahab Bungalow, Collector Office
Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
The power cut is scheduled for departmental work.

People living in these areas are requested to make necessary arrangements during the power cut hours. The department said the work is important to maintain and improve the electricity supply in the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut November 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra & More Check Full...

Bhopal Power Cut November 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra & More Check Full...

MP News: Mother-Son Duo Died After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Their Bike, Drags Them 20 Feet In...

MP News: Mother-Son Duo Died After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Their Bike, Drags Them 20 Feet In...

MP News: 'Eent Se Eent Baja Denge,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Govt To Hike Corn MSP To...

MP News: 'Eent Se Eent Baja Denge,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Govt To Hike Corn MSP To...

MP News: Milkman Shot For Demanding Payment Dues In Morena, Critical

MP News: Milkman Shot For Demanding Payment Dues In Morena, Critical

MP News: Female BLO Gets Free Chopper Ride To Badhavgarh & Kanha For Completing SIR Work; Shares...

MP News: Female BLO Gets Free Chopper Ride To Badhavgarh & Kanha For Completing SIR Work; Shares...