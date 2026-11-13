Bhopal Power Cut November 13: Power Supply To Be Disrupted In Shankaracharya Nagar, Indralok, Saket Nagar And Other Areas; Check Timings | Representative Image

Bhopal Power Cut November 13: Electricity supply will remain disrupted in several areas of Bhopal on Friday, November 13, due to scheduled departmental work. The power cuts will take place between 10 AM and 4 PM, with timings varying across localities. Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly.

Areas & Timings:

Areas: Shankaracharya Nagar, Dhobi Ghat and surrounding areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Departmental Work

Areas: Indralok, Hrishikalp, Prakash Nagar, BHEL Nagar, Basant Kunj, Bharat Azad Nagar, Chhattisgarh Colony, Vrindavan Nagar, Raj Samrat Phase-3 and surrounding areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Departmental Work

Areas: Janakpuri, Narayan Guru Housing Society, Raj Samrat Colony, Shravn Kanta Homes, Sagar Lake View and surrounding areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Departmental Work

Areas: Rapadiya Village, Bagroda Road and nearby areas.

Time: 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM

Reason: Departmental Work

Areas: Indravihar B and C sectors, Panchwati and surrounding areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Departmental Work

Areas: Saket Nagar sectors 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B and 3C, BSNL Exchange Office, Pandit Bheemsen Joshi Apartment, Ravindranath Tagore Complex and surrounding areas.

Time: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Reason: Departmental Work

Areas: BSS College, Durga Nagar, Railway Colony, Baikund Apartment, Indira IVF and surrounding areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Reason: Departmental Work