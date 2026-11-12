Bhopal Global Investors Summit 2027 To Feature Three Helipads For PM Modi, 20-Acre Tent City And Parking For 5,000 Vehicles | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three helipads will be constructed at Satgarhi, the venue selected for the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS), to accommodate the choppers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his security escorts. The PM is expected to attend the summit scheduled for January.

A tent city will also come up on 20 acres of the 170-acre site. Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has been tasked with making arrangements for the event.

An MPIDC officer said one helipad would be used for the PM's chopper and the other two for escort choppers.

The tent city will have seven sectoral tents where activities related to investment proposals and discussions will continue throughout the day.

According to MPIDC sources, the previous GIS, held at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, witnessed long traffic jams due to space constraints and narrow approach roads.

This time, the sprawling Satgarhi venue is expected to prevent such problems, with parking space for more than 5,000 vehicles.

Separate food zones to prevent crowding

At the previous GIS, food was served at a central food zone. This time, separate food centres are planned at every venue to prevent large crowds from gathering at one place.