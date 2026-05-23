Bhopal Power Cut May 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chaman Plaza, BMC, Bank Colony, & More. Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut May 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Anand Nagar, NRI College, Patel Nagar, and More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 24 May 2026 due to NHAI line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Areas & Timings:

Areas Affected: Chaman Plaza, Indrapuri B-Sector, Bhopal Municipal Corporation office area, Canara Bank, City Heart Hospital, Apsara Complex-III, Anant Shri Hospital and surrounding localities.

Time: 8:00 to 10:00

Reason: Metro Line Shifting work

Areas Affected: Chambal, Govindpura Office Campus, Complete Bijli Nagar Colony and nearby areas.

Time: 9:00 to 16:00

Reason: Metro line shifting work.

Areas Affected: C, D, F and G Sectors; Star Line Automobile, Alert Engineering, HL Pashi, Champion Engineering, Ravi Engineering, MGM Engineering, Surendra Engineering, Precision Engineering, Star Delta Transformer Unit-II, Saaran Industries, RMJ Motors and adjoining industrial areas.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Pole erection work

Areas Affected: Ranthambhore Complex, Bank Colony, Spectrum, Catalyser, SIDAAS, Motion Coaching, Meera Complex, Hotel Sudarshan Palace, Hotel Arya Bhavan, Hotel Rajhans, Gomti Villa, Ganpati Hotel, area behind Sargam Cinema, Hotel Signature Blue, Hotel Kamla and nearby localities.

Time: 14:00 to 17:00

Reason: ME replacement work.

Areas Affected: Tehsil Road, Nakkar Khana, Gohar Mahal, Malipura, Peergate Chauraha, Lakherapura, Gujarpura, Neem Road, Imami Gate Chauraha, Mannumal Dharamshala and surrounding localities.

Time: 10:00 to 12:00

Reason: Line maintenance work