Bhopal Power Cut May 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Subhash Colony, Sundar Nagar, Indraprasth, & More. Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 20 May 2026 due to NHAI line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Areas & Timings:

Areas: Saubhagya Nagar, Subhash Colony A, B, C sector, Sundar Nagar, etc.

Time: 08:00 to 14:00

Reason: Conductor stringing & HT Maintenance work .

Areas: Conductor stringing work.

Time: 10:00 to 13:00

Reason: Conductor stringing work.

Areas: Vjanjan Dhaba, Paras Height, Vanktesh Nagar, etc.

Time: 8:00 to 14:00

Reason: pole shifting work by NHAI regarding CM Hepline Complaint Shri Surendra Jain, Ring Garden

Areas: Hinotiya, Tata Motors servicing centre, and the nearest area are affected.

Time: 8:00 to 13:00

Reason: Conductor augementation & pole erection & 05% suppervission work

Areas: Indraprasth, Suncity, Indravihar, Aditya Avenew, Huj House, Manuabhan Tekdi, etc.

Time: 10:30 to 12:30

Reason: DTR Charging Work