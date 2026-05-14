Bhopal Power Cut May 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ayodhya Nagar G, Shiv Nagar, Sulabh Complex, Kolua Village & More, Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 15 May, 2026 due to line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Areas & Timings:

Area: Housing Board Extension, Lig, Mig, etc.

Time: 08:00 to 14:00

Reason: Tree cutting work

Area: Ayodhya Nagar G, L- Sector, St. Thomas School, etc.

Time: 08:00 to 14:00

Reason: Tree cutting work

Area: Shiv Nagar, Sulabh Complex, Ratnagiri, Police Chowki, Sahkari Parishar, Kalpana Nagar, Sonagiri A & C-Sector, Balaji Hospital, Aaradhan Hospital, Sachin Mamta Hospital, etc.

Time: 08:00 to 12:00

Reason: Line shifting work by Afocns

Area: Geen Valley, Kolua Village, Sagar Land Mark, Radhakrishan Puram, Khejda, Baramad, etc.

Time: 08:00 to 12:00

Reason: Line shifting work by Afocns

Area: Ml Highrise, Eco Green Park.

Time: 08:00 to 12:00

Reason: Line shifting work by Afocns

Area: BDA Colony, E-Sector, Petrol Pump, Salaiya Gaon, Sankhedi, & Nearest Area Are Affected

Time: 09:00 to 12:30

Reason: Line Maintenance work.

Area: Sarojini Naidu and the Nearest Area

Time: 10:00 to 13:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work.

Area: Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar, Priydarshni, Fortune Glory Ph-I-Ii, Gujrati Colony, Dk Cottage, Dream Glory, Lotus Ph-1

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work.