 Bhopal Power Cut May 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Tilak Nagar, & More; Check Full List
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HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut May 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Tilak Nagar, & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut May 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Tilak Nagar, & More; Check Full List

The electricity department has announced scheduled power cuts in multiple areas on May 14 due to metro construction, line maintenance, and supervision work. Supply will remain affected in Bhensakedi, Rohit Nagar, Banskhedi, Ambar Complex, Chichli Village, and nearby localities at different timings between 6 am and 2 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
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Bhopal Power Cut May 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shiv Shakti Nagar, Transport Nagar, Housing Board Colony & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 14 May, 2026 due to line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Areas & Timings:

Area: Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Madhav Aashram, Mandi Bairagarh, And O&M Aria

Time:10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Metro construction work

Area: Rohit Nagar Phase -01 Fortune Glory, Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Priyadarshni, Fortune Glory Ph-I-Ii, Gujrati Colony, DK Cottage, Dream Glory, Lotus Ph-1

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line Maintenance Work.

Area: Banskhedi & All Nearest Area

Time: 10:00 to 13:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work .

Area: Ambar Complex All Nearest Area

Time: 06:00 to 08:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work.

Area: Chichli Village, DPS School,& Near Area

Time: 10:00 to 12:00

Reason: 5% SUPERVISION WORK.

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