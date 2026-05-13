Bhopal Power Cut May 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Tilak Nagar, & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 14 May, 2026 due to line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.
Areas & Timings:
Area: Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Madhav Aashram, Mandi Bairagarh, And O&M Aria
Time:10:00 to 14:00
Reason: Metro construction work
Area: Rohit Nagar Phase -01 Fortune Glory, Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Priyadarshni, Fortune Glory Ph-I-Ii, Gujrati Colony, DK Cottage, Dream Glory, Lotus Ph-1
Time: 10:00 to 14:00
Reason: Line Maintenance Work.
Area: Banskhedi & All Nearest Area
Time: 10:00 to 13:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work .
Area: Ambar Complex All Nearest Area
Time: 06:00 to 08:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work.
Area: Chichli Village, DPS School,& Near Area
Time: 10:00 to 12:00
Reason: 5% SUPERVISION WORK.