Bhopal Power Cut May 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chambal, Govind Garden Colony, Pushpa Nagar, & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 10 May 2026 due to line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Areas & Timings:

Areas: Chambal, Govindpura Office Campus, Complete Bijli Nagar Colony, etc.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: Metro line shifting work by AFCON.

Areas: Akansha Sales Promoters, Bhopal, Akansha Sales Promoters, Sector-H, And Manjeet Fabricators, 35 A, Sector-H, Industrial Area, Govindpura, Bhopal.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: EHV line restringing work.

Areas: Govindpura Market, Govind Garden Colony, Govindpura Main Market, etc.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Metro Line Shifting work by AFCON

Areas: Pushpa Nagar, Lig Querter, Kabristan, 80 Feet Road, Rest House, Mpeb Office, Garam Gaddha Road, Nagar Nigam Office, Kammu Ka Bagh, Mahamai Ka Bagh, Petrol Pump, etc.

Reason: 5 MVA PTR Removing work

Areas: Semra, Khejda, Bhanpur, Kolua, Damkheda, Khushi Pura,

Time: 11:30 to 14:00

Reason: 5 MVA PTR Removing work

Areas: Chandbad Hinotiya, Vijay Nagar, Patel Ki Chai, Durga Nagar Colony, Semra, Gas Rahat Hospital, etc.

Time: 11:30 to 14:00

Reason: 5 MVA PTR Removing work

Areas: Chandbad, Bajariya, Vijay Hotel, Bes Colony, Kishor Takies, State Bank, etc..

Time: 11:30 to 14:00

Reason: 5 MVA PTR Removing work

Areas: Rajendra Nagar, Karariya, Harsiddhi Campus, Dwarka Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bal Bharti School, etc.

Time: 11:30 to 14:00

Reason: 5 MVA PTR Removing work

Areas: Bharat Nagar & Chhatrasal, etc.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: 5 MVA PTR Removing work

Areas: Gwal Mohalla, Kathputli Mohalla, 24 Qtr, Roshanpura Jj, Malviy Nagar Sharda Apartment, Jeevan Sagar Apartment, Shree Ram Appt, Kashi Complax, Aanchal Tower

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line shifting work

Areas: Bapu Ki Kutiya, Dynamic Centre, Chita Complex, Lahoti Chamber, Plot No. 216 to 235, Nafees Complex, Hotel Amar Villas, Hargovind Complex, Resonance Coaching, Bank Of India And Their Surrounding Area

Time: 10:00 to 15:00

Reason: Line shifting work

Areas: Sahara India, Kamdhenu Complex, Press Complex, Pragti Bhawan, Hotel Rajtilak.

Time: 10:00 to 15:00

Reason: Line shifting work

Areas: Minal Restorant, Indore Bank Zone-2,'' C '' Bungalow, Sanchi Complex,6 No. Stop, Ankur School, Nutan College, Sarita Complex.

Time: 10:00 to 15:00

Reason: Line shifting work

Areas: Rambha Nagar, New Kabad Khana, Liyaqat Mkt., Dulichand Bagh, Ibrahim Ganj, Rajdeo Col., Eye Hospital, Guru Nanak Col., Shanti Nagar, New Sindhi Col.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: Sadbhavna, Trust Hospital, New Kabad Khana, Shakti Plastic, Aelehadis Maszid, Mp Atou, Thana Hanuman Ganj, Hamidiya Rd, Hotel Shivalik, Alpana Talkies, Hotel Taj, Remson, Alishan, Jyoti.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Line maintenance work