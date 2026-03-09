 Bhopal Power Cut March 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arjun Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Geeta Nagar, & More; Check Full List
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas of Bhopal will face a scheduled power cut on March 9 due to maintenance and construction work. Electricity supply will remain affected from 10 am to 4 pm in areas like New Subhash Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Bhanpur, and from 10 am to 5 pm in parts of Karond, Paliwal Hospital and nearby colonies due to metro shifting and isolator replacement work.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 01:14 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a scheduled power cut in several areas of Bhopal on March 9 due to different maintenance and construction works.

According to the electricity department, power supply will remain affected for a few hours in many colonies because of railway overbridge construction, dismantling work and tree cutting.

Areas & Timings:

Areas: New Shubhash Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Chambal Colony, Shalimar Complex, Pull Bogda etc

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Work: Metro shifting work (STC work)

Areas: Irani Basti, Bhanpur, Geeta Nagar, Leeladhar Colony, Jawahar Colony etc

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Work: Ayodhya Baypass shifting work (STC work)

Areas: Paliwal Hospital, Elexer Green etc

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Work: Isolator replacement work

Areas: Brij Colony, Maya Enclave, Karond Squre, Police Station

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Work: Isolator replacement work

Areas: Palasi Village, Badwai Village, Nice Apach Colony.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Work: Isolator replacement work

