Bhopal Power Cut March 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Gunj Nagar, Jatkhedi, Bhawani Nagar & More; Check Full List Below | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A power cut will affect several areas of Bhopal on March 30, 2026, due to different electricity maintenance and construction works, according to the local power department.

Check out the affected areas:

Area: Deepak Ware House, Shubham Ware House, HT connection Aakriti, Aqua City, Ambika Grih Nirman Samiti, MG hector showroom, 11 mile Tiraha, Nandi Square, Gunj Nagar, Sahara Colony, Radhakrishna Residency.

Time: 10:00 to 14:30

Reason: LINE MAILTENANCE WORK

Area: Jatkhedi,16 Acre,Kanjar Mohalla, Bagmugaliya Basti , Bhawani nagar,etc.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Departmental Work (Supply Backfeed)

Area: Amrit Homes Campus and Pebble Way Campus

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Departmental Work(Supply Backfeed)