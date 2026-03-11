Bhopal Power Cut March 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Aaradhana Nagar, Krishna Colony, Moti Lal Nagar, Goutam Bhawan & More; Check Full List

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a scheduled power cut in several areas of Bhopal on March 12 due to different maintenance and construction works.

According to the electricity department, power supply will remain affected for a few hours in many colonies because of railway overbridge construction, dismantling work and tree cutting.

Area: Janta Nagara Quarter, Panchwati Phase I, II. Nabi Bagh, Aaradhana Nagar, Ratan Colony, Moti Lal Nagar, Krishna Colony, Vanjan Dhaba, Thana Nabi Bagh

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Green Valley, Kolua Village, Sagar Land Mark, Radhakrishna Puram. Khejda Baramad, PMAY Multy, Bhanpur Khanti, etc.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Sage Goldan Mall

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Subhash Mkt, Adarsh ​​Nav Durga Mandir, Goutam Bhawan, Mishra Tent, Chakki Chouraha JJ Area, Kshipra Complex, Kannad Bhawan, Narmada Mandir, Jawahar Bal Bhawan Campus Bungalow No D-24 To D-29, Arvindo School.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Huj House, Green Valley & Area

Time: 10:00 to 15:00

Reason: New Connection Construction work

Area: Sohagpur, Hinotiya Aalam, Faith Kalan, Pipaliya Keso, Gaurighat, Ratanpur Gaon, Narela Hanumantiya, Subhalay Suhaga, Earth Dynesty, Sage Green City, Austriya Colony, and the nearest area are affected.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Rdss Work ( Conductor Auggumentation & Pole Erection Work