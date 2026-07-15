Bhopal Power Cut July 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Jai Krishna Educational Society, Tilak Nagar, Tribhuvan Colony & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Wednesday, July 15, due to tilted pole rectification, DTR charging and line maintenance work being carried out by the electricity department.

Power supply will remain affected for different durations depending on the area.

The details are as follows:

Area: Jai Krishna Educational Society, Dharam Kanta, Malikhedi, Shabri Nagar, Pipaliya Baz Khan, Vijay Nagar, Patel Nagar, Shukla Farm House, Vijay Market, Bihari Basti and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Straightening of tilted pole as per CM Helpline complaint

Area: Coral Casa, Educational Society, Mittal College, Avasthi Farm, Regal Estate, Sant Jude Educational Society, Royal Homes, Sukh Sagar, BDA Colony, Chitrakoot and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Straightening of tilted pole as per CM Helpline complaint

Area: Star Line Automobiles, RMJ Motors, Surjeet Automobiles, MGM Industries, Gupta Engineering, DB Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and Sokhi Brothers

Time: 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM

Reason: DTR Charging (Sewa Bharti)

Area: HL Passey Engineering, SK Industries, Champion Engineering Phase-II, Kamini Agrawal, Perfect Paper Product, SRD Steel Pvt. Ltd., Ocean Motors Pvt. Ltd. and CI Automotors Pvt. Ltd.

Time: 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM

Reason: DTR Charging (Sewa Bharti)

Area: Pragati Parisar Depot Chouraha, Shastri Nagar, Apex Bank, Jeevan Vihar, Annapurna Complex, Income Tax Colony, Government Quarters, Gitanjali Complex/Shops, Hajela Hospital and Sonia Gandhi Parisar

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Line Maintenance Work

Area: Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar, Priyadarshini, Fortune Glory Phase I & II, Gujarati Colony, DK Cottage, Dream Glory, Lotus Phase I and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Line Maintenance Work

Area: Tribhuvan Colony, Ramayan South Avenue Phase I & II, Signature City, Shiv Kasturi Vatika, Saint Francis Co-Ed School, Nikunj Heights, Shankaracharya Safron Palace and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Line Maintenance Work

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete essential work before the scheduled shutdown. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the maintenance work is completed.